VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Position Raised by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 95.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,540,000 after purchasing an additional 645,843 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at $78,136,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at $64,137,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at $19,179,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at $18,473,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,896,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $612,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,972.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,896,562.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,345 shares of company stock worth $16,643,830 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $200.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $228.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Stories

