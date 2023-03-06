Veritiv Co. (VRTV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on March 31st

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

Veritiv Price Performance

NYSE:VRTV opened at $141.00 on Monday. Veritiv has a one year low of $94.50 and a one year high of $161.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Institutional Trading of Veritiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.