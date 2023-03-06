Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) vs. AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Critical Contrast

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Viant Technology has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppLovin has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viant Technology and AppLovin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viant Technology $197.17 million 1.48 -$7.74 million ($0.84) -5.65 AppLovin $2.82 billion 1.84 -$192.75 million ($0.52) -26.83

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Viant Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AppLovin. AppLovin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viant Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

13.1% of Viant Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Viant Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of AppLovin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Viant Technology and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viant Technology -6.04% -4.40% -3.23% AppLovin -6.84% 3.59% 1.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Viant Technology and AppLovin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viant Technology 0 4 4 0 2.50 AppLovin 1 7 9 0 2.47

Viant Technology presently has a consensus target price of $6.36, indicating a potential upside of 33.83%. AppLovin has a consensus target price of $27.12, indicating a potential upside of 94.39%. Given AppLovin’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Viant Technology.

Summary

AppLovin beats Viant Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viant Technology

(Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel demand side platform for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Household ID, a household profile, which provides household insights for optimized bid decisions and touchpoint collection across consumer pathways, as well as offers holistic targeting and measurement across channels; World Without Cookies software to manage reach and frequency at the household level; and Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner. In addition, it provides Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation, targeting, and measuring outcomes; and self-service interface that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About AppLovin

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction. Its business clients include various advertisers, publishers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

