Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives $44.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at Viridian Therapeutics

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $440,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $440,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barrett Katz sold 24,853 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $924,780.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,345,495 over the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $925,000.

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $938.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.95. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.35, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

