Vivid Seats (SEAT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vivid Seats Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ SEAT opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. Vivid Seats has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $12.31.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEAT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Vivid Seats to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Vivid Seats to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.78.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Vivid Seats news, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 4,889 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $36,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,987 shares of company stock valued at $68,960.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the second quarter valued at $62,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 857.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.