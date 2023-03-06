Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Volkswagen from €225.00 ($239.36) to €150.00 ($159.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.40.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $26.60.

Volkswagen Increases Dividend

Volkswagen Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $1.3469 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.36%. This is a boost from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

(Get Rating)

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

