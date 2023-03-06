Wells Fargo & Company Increases First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $233.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $188.00 to $233.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FSLR. Evercore ISI downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus increased their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on First Solar from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.35.

First Solar stock opened at $210.11 on Monday. First Solar has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $211.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -500.25 and a beta of 1.36.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 160.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 71.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

