Wells Fargo & Company Trims Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Target Price to $156.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Zscaler from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered Zscaler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.44.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $119.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $253.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of -52.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.99% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zscaler by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also

