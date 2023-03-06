White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $17,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTM. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,767,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 479.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,121,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,371.84, for a total value of $137,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,407.98 on Monday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,030.38 and a 52-week high of $1,560.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,459.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,387.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

