William Blair Lowers BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) to Market Perform

William Blair downgraded shares of BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for BRP Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BRP Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ:BRP opened at $27.05 on Friday. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BRP Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,352,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,033,000 after buying an additional 184,814 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BRP Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,303,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,075,000 after purchasing an additional 28,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BRP Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,725,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,169,000 after purchasing an additional 67,285 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in BRP Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,515,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,594,000 after purchasing an additional 219,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after acquiring an additional 62,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

