Wolverine Trading LLC Invests $222,000 in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 79,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BRX opened at $22.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

