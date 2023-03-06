W&T Offshore (WTI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect W&T Offshore to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W&T Offshore Stock Up 6.3 %

NYSE WTI opened at $6.27 on Monday. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W&T Offshore

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth $43,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth $45,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

