Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $65.10 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.51%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

