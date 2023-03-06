Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XMTR. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a sell rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry Stock Up 0.2 %

XMTR opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $43.34. The company has a market cap of $820.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of -0.03. Xometry has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.30). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xometry will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $342,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,358.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,923. Insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Xometry by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 816.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 183,696 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 343.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Xometry by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xometry by 136.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,138,000 after purchasing an additional 725,280 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.