Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XMTR. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a sell rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Xometry from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of -0.03. Xometry has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.32 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. Xometry’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts predict that Xometry will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,207.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,207.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $342,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,358.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,737 shares of company stock worth $1,862,923 in the last quarter. 30.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,680,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,664,000 after buying an additional 51,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xometry by 18.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,816,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,923,000 after acquiring an additional 447,638 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Xometry by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,505,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,766,000 after purchasing an additional 20,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xometry by 41.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,476,000 after purchasing an additional 706,969 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,332,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after purchasing an additional 175,447 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

