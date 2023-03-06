Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Xometry from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xometry from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Xometry Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of -0.03. Xometry has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.30). Xometry had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Xometry’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $342,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,358.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $342,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,358.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,737 shares of company stock worth $1,862,923 in the last three months. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Xometry by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 174,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 129,959 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

