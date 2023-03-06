Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th.

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Performance

YTEN stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.75. Yield10 Bioscience has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $7.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.