Zevra Therapeutics (KMPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KMPH opened at $5.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard W. Pascoe bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $51,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,973 shares in the company, valued at $108,653.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMPH shares. StockNews.com raised Zevra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

About Zevra Therapeutics

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

