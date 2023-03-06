Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Zevra Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10.
About Zevra Therapeutics
