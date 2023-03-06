Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

