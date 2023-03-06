Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $165.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.44.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Down 11.1 %

ZS stock opened at $119.24 on Friday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $253.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,879,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.