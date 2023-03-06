Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $133.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.44.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $119.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of -52.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.42. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $253.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at $33,879,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.