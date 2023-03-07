10,808 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Purchased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in NiSource by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 625,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after buying an additional 429,503 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 51,366 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,758,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,857,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 435,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NiSource Stock Performance

NI stock opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

