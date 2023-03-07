1,178 Shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,195,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 390,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,139,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,779,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,122,685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,360,000 after buying an additional 78,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after buying an additional 18,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

NASDAQ COKE opened at $549.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $512.72 and a 200-day moving average of $485.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.92. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.03 and a 52-week high of $656.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.37%.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.