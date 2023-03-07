12,600 Shares in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 177.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 49.1% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 41,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 2,292.3% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 221,302 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:KOMP opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $36.94 and a 12-month high of $53.82.

