12,798 Shares in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 11.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

EGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.00. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.49.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

