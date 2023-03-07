1,326 Shares in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in EngageSmart by 71.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 684,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,157,000 after acquiring an additional 285,945 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in EngageSmart by 55.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in EngageSmart by 67.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 23,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in EngageSmart by 77.8% in the third quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,669. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other EngageSmart news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $494,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,763 shares in the company, valued at $19,432,812.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,227. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EngageSmart Stock Performance

EngageSmart stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11. EngageSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 164.51 and a beta of 0.52.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESMT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of EngageSmart from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

EngageSmart Profile

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

See Also

