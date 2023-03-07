1,401 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Enphase Energy by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.08.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

ENPH opened at $225.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.79. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,174 shares of company stock valued at $44,466,742 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

