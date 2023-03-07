14,228 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 62.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 38.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,846 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBI. StockNews.com cut Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

