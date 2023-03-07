14,607 Shares in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 396,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,771 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 29,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE MHI opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $11.21.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

