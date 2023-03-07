1,540 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 968.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.58.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS opened at $159.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

