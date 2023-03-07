17,025 Shares in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,410,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,884,000 after buying an additional 307,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after buying an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,113,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,689,000 after buying an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,983,000 after buying an additional 42,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,807,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE HCC opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.07. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $344.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 52.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Company Profile



Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

