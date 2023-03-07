17,600 Shares in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,634,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,473 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 15,799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 21.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1,318.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 357,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 332,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 0.4 %

ARMOUR Residential REIT Cuts Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -48.24%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Featured Stories

