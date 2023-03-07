1,898 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 299.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWI Management LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 26.7% during the second quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 142,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,881 shares of company stock worth $5,811,635. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $143.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.91 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $175.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

