20,445 Shares in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,413,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,238,000. Finally, GHE LLC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

In other news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $498,189.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $56.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.04.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $514.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.43%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

