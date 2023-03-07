2,157 Shares in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in F5 by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in F5 by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,207,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $174,729,000 after purchasing an additional 51,626 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in F5 by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,275 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Price Performance

Shares of F5 stock opened at $145.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.06. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $217.41.

Insider Transactions at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total transaction of $26,181.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total value of $26,181.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,602 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.