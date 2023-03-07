24,653 Shares in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 24,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CNA Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,403,000 after purchasing an additional 104,417 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,616,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 260.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 83,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the third quarter valued at $2,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Price Performance

Shares of CNA opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.31. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

CNA Financial Cuts Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th.

CNA Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.