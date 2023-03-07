3,512 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Purchased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,463,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in CarMax by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,588,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,915,000 after purchasing an additional 817,285 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CarMax by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,752,000 after purchasing an additional 591,462 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,389,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,017,000 after acquiring an additional 455,386 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash bought 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

KMX opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.43.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

