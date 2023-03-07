35,151 Shares in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 561.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $812.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $26.23.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. TimkenSteel’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

