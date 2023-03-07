36,919 Shares in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Driven Brands by 1,752.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Driven Brands by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 471,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after buying an additional 309,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Driven Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Driven Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,028,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,750,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Driven Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

Driven Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

About Driven Brands

DRVN opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 114.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13.

(Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.