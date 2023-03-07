4,243 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,243 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $101.58 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTZ. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.