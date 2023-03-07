4,243 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,243 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MasTec Stock Performance
Shares of MasTec stock opened at $101.58 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on MTZ. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.
About MasTec
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
