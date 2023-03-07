6,486 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,235,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 22.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,530,000 after purchasing an additional 409,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 76.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on APO. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APO stock opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $74.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.67%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

