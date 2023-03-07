71,738 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.73.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.7 %

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

