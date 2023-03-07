AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ACRX opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.27. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 831,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $29,000.

(Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.