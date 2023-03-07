AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th.
Shares of ACRX opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.27. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.
