Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 250.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,950 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AYI opened at $194.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.02 and a 200-day moving average of $177.08. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $198.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $997.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.74%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

