Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 109.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 3,417.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Air Lease

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,760,634.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Price Performance

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

