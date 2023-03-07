Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Research Coverage Started at Piper Jaffray Companies

Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 307.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Allakos Stock Performance

Shares of ALLK opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Allakos has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $460.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos

Allakos Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. NEA Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 6,148,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after buying an additional 3,984,000 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,332,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,642,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,215,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allakos by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

