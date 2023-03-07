Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Research Coverage Started at Piper Jaffray Companies

Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 307.41% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.
Allakos Stock Performance
Shares of ALLK opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Allakos has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $460.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos
Allakos Company Profile
Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allakos (ALLK)
