AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,192 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,581,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mercury General by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 797,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,674,000 after buying an additional 246,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mercury General by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,106,000 after buying an additional 219,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mercury General by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,401,000 after buying an additional 126,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Mercury General by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after buying an additional 123,382 shares in the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury General Price Performance

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $27.89 and a one year high of $56.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.71%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

