AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,826 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 146.9% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,930,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,262,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,210,000 after buying an additional 1,632,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DoorDash by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,671,000 after buying an additional 1,441,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in DoorDash by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,425,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.95.

DoorDash Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE DASH opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average is $54.99. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $130.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.45.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $5,051,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,148.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $120,825.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $5,051,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,148.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,967 shares of company stock valued at $12,006,456 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

