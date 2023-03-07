AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 52.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 21,996 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter worth $99,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 143.59, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $100.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LITE. Barclays lowered their target price on Lumentum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.43.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

