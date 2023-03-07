AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 52.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 21,996 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter worth $99,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lumentum Stock Performance
NASDAQ LITE opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 143.59, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $100.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on LITE. Barclays lowered their target price on Lumentum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.43.
Lumentum Profile
Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.
