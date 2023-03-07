AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 188,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 45,453 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,049,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,590,000 after purchasing an additional 132,670 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,584,000 after purchasing an additional 171,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $56.21 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $658.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

See Also

